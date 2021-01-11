Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Vacation Together During Las Vegas Getaway

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a trip to Las Vegas together and seemingly enjoyed their time in the casino-filled city surrounded by friends. The couple stayed at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa and were first spotted on Friday together while meeting up with friends. According to ET, they had dinner at T-Bones Chophouse inside of the resort and then followed their dinner up with drinks at the festive Merry Crimson bar.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that they saw the pair holding hands while walking through the casino and were seen partaking in poker games and bowling. Despite the sudden announcement that she and estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, were getting a divorce, Fox and Green have seemingly found new romance. While some fans felt it was too soon for Fox to be with someone, one source told the outlet that her relationship with the rapper is much healthier than it was with Green.

"Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold," the insider said. "MGK doesn't mind the back and forth and they're definitely more 'on' than 'off' on most days. Megan's relationship with MGK is healthier than her relationship with Brian was, especially during their last year together."

Fans first started speculating there was a romance between the two after the Transformers actress appeared in Kelly's "My Bloody Valentine" music video. The video came out on the heels of her divorce announcement. At the time, Green discussed that he was fully aware that Fox and Kelly were close friends but never mentioned he hinted at any sort of romance at the time. However, it wasn't long after that Fox and Kelly were seen out together in Los Angeles showing PDA.

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan," the source explained. "They keep each other smiling. MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year." However, the insider didn't fail to mention that since she is still going through the divorce process with her ex, marriage isn't the first thing on her mind at the moment. "Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn't put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind."