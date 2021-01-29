Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors After Being Spotted During Machine Gun Kelly's 'SNL' Rehearsal With Ring

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked engagement rumors after the Transformers actress was spotted rocking a huge sparkler on her left ring finger in photos obtained by The Daily Mail Thursday. Fox and the "Bloody Valentine" singer were spotted outside of a New York City hotel while on the way to Kelly's Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of his Jan. 30 appearance.

The couple has been dating for seven months now after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass in March. Fox is technically still married to estranged husband Brian Austin Green but officially filed for divorce in November. The Beverly Hills, 90210 confirmed May 2020 that he and his wife of nearly 10 years had been separated for months when rumors first began to circulate that she and Kelly had sparked a romance. The former couple shares three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Kelly and Fox haven't shied away from how strong their feelings for one another are, with the rapper telling NYLON in November that the actress had helped him change his entire outlook on life. "In fact, it's exactly the opposite: everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f—, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that," he explained of his life before meeting the Jennifer's Body star.

"So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that," he added. Meeting Fox when he did came at a particularly difficult time in his life, as the "Drunk Face" singer told NME in October that he was "in a drunken stupor" while recording his new album, Tickets to My Downfall, before meeting her.

"I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person," he told the outlet. "There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life."