Machine Gun Kelly Photographed With Mystery Blonde Woman While Clubbing Without Megan Fox

After a recent double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the clubs without his girlfriend, Megan Fox. The Daily Mail shared photos of the rapper and actor hitting the Los Angeles nightclub Delilah with his blonde assistant, Olivia Stone. The duo made a low-key entrance into the hotspot and left together at the end of the night.

Kelly and Fox have been dating for nearly a year, expressing their passionate love for each other publicly from the early days of their relationship. Fox is mom to sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with ex Brian Austin Green, from whom she split in late 2019. Fox and Kelly were linked in May 2020, and the couple was soon singing each other's praises, claiming that their connection was immediate.

Give Them Lala ... With Randall, in July that she instantaneously felt like Kelly would be an important part of her life. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said at the time. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

"MGK and Megan aren't seriously talking about getting engaged, married, or having kids right now, and they're not there yet," a source told Us Weekly. "It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. Kelly is obsessed with Megan." The insider also revealed that Fox enjoyed keeping the singer on his toes, "hot and heavy with him one day and cold the next."

"They've had a 'thing' since they met and this natural-born connection, which is why they're so attracted to one another," the source continued. "She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop-dead gorgeous."

Kelly's ex-girlfriend, YouTuber Sommer Ray, accused Kelly of cheating on her with the Jennifer's Body actress, claiming that there was overlap in their relationships. I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox," Ray revealed on the Impaulsive podcast, alleging that she was in Puerto Rico when Kelly and Fox were filming together. "I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it," she claimed.