Machine Gun Kelly Says He Fell in Love for the 'First Time' With Girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has fallen in love for the first time in his relationship with Megan Fox. The rapper, 30, opened up about his relationship while discussing his album, Tickets to My Downfall, on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, saying he was totally taken aback when he first met Fox on the set of their upcoming movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and [Fox] made eye contact," Kelly told Stern. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'" He continued that the whole experience filming the movie was a series of firsts, including falling in love at first sight with the Transformers actress. "After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly recalled. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Kelly said he was shocked by the attention he and the actress have been getting since first stepping out together in May, which prompted Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, to confirm that he and his wife of 10 years had separated in December after an extended movie shoot revealed cracks in their relationship. "My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem," Kelly explained of the new spotlight on his relationship. "Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

Fox is just as smitten by Kelly, she revealed on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast in July, revealing she knew there would be something big happening when she learned the "Bloody Valentine" rapper would be starring opposite of her. "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul, that something was going to come from that," she said, later calling him a "twin flame."

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."