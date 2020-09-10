Machine Gun Kelly Is 'Obsessed' With Girlfriend Megan Fox, Has Met Her Kids

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox are getting serious. Since the two went public with their relationship, fans have seen nothing but cute photos of the pair on social media. Now, one source has come forward revealing that MGK is actually "obsessed" with Fox.

"MGK and Megan aren't seriously talking about getting engaged, married, or having kids right now, and they're not there yet," a source told Us Weekly. "It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. Kelly is obsessed with Megan." The insider added that Fox enjoys keeping the singer on his toes being "hot and heavy with him one day and cold the next."

"They've had a 'thing' since they met and this natural-born connection, which is why they're so attracted to one another. She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop-dead gorgeous." The two started dating shortly after it was announced that Fox would be getting a divorce from longtime husband, Green. The two were married for 10 years and share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Kelly has a daughter of his own, Cassie, 12, and has already met Fox's kids.

"MGK has met Megan's kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them," the source added. "Megan and Brian's relationship is so up and down. They have been co-parenting in a healthy way as best as they can." While Fox and Kelly seem to be happier than ever, it's been quite the transition for Green.

"We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together," Green said during an Instagram Live. "So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself. Us as parents need to take care of ourselves."

While Fox has moved on, Green has been trying to do the same. Recently, he's been going on several dates, even admitting that some of them started after women slid in his DMs. At the time, he was unsure of what that whole life was about but did say that he's enjoying it now that he's single.