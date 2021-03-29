Megan Fox and MGK Double Date With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Vegas

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent their Saturday night with fellow couple Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly as they attended UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event together at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada as VIPs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, smiled for the cameras in a video shared by ESPN as the Transformers actress, 34, and the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 30, gestured with their drinks at the camera from their seats.

The two couples made a night of it at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan after the UFC fight, Us Weekly reported, while Fox and Kardashian cheered on their musician beaus as they performed "All the Small Things" together. They then headed to Casino Red Rock to finish the night.

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌 (@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years but recently turned their relationship romantic. The couple went Instagram official with their romance last month after celebrating Valentine's Day together, sharing a photo of their hands intertwined to social media. Last week, the Poosh founder even penned a love note to her boyfriend on social media, writing on March 22, "I love you." Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares two kids, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Fox is mom to sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with ex Brian Austin Green, from whom she split in late 2019. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor confirmed their breakup in May 2020 after Fox and Kelly were spotted getting cozy together following their meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March of that year. The two have described their connection as instant, but Kelly's ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray accused the rapper earlier this month of cheating on her with Fox.

The YouTuber said during the March 23 episode of the Impaulsive podcast that Kelly moved on with the Jennifer's Body actress before he had officially ended things with her. "I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox," she said on the podcast, alleging that she was in Puerto Rico when Kelly and Fox were filming together. "I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it," she claimed.