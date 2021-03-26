Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

✖

Instagram influencer Sommer Ray claimed Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with actress Megan Fox. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, started dating Fox after they met while making the movie Switchblade Grass. Ray, 24, said she suspected Fox, 34, and Kelly, 30, were having an affair when she would not let her visit the set of his "Bloody Valentine" music video. Fox starred in the video, which was released in May 2020.

Ray was the guest on the latest episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, and the topic of her relationship with Kelly came up. She said he "kinda cheated" on her with Fox, reports E! News. "If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico," Ray told Paul. "I waited in the hotel the whole time when he's filming with her and I'm not really thinking anything of it."

The fitness star said she thought Fox "was older" because she has children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Fox and Green are parents to sons Bodhi, 7, Journey, 4, and Noah, 8. The two married in 2010 and Green announced their split in May 2020. Fox and Kelly took their relationship public in June 2020, a few weeks after the "Bloody Valentine" video was released.

When Kelly was filming "Bloody Valentine," he would not allow Ray to visit the set, she told Paul. "I asked him why he didn't invite me to the music video and he said COVID restrictions. And then that music video came out and I was like, 'Oh,'" Ray recalled. ay also claimed Kelly would shut off his phone before they fell asleep. She thought this was suspicious, but Kelly allegedly told her he thought "vibrations" from his phone would be harmful. Now, Ray believes Kelly shut off his phone in case Fox called in the middle of the night.

Ray said she was not sure if Kelly and Fox were seeing each other at that point, but she jokingly said she might have done the same thing if she met someone like Fox. "I'd probably do the same thing. Like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox, like if it was the other way around I probably would be doing this," she told Paul.

Ray was also unhappy with how her breakup with Kelly played out on social media. In April 2020, Kelly publicly accused Ray of breaking up with him on his birthday. "She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. Nice," Kelly tweeted at the time. "Oh really? I thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts. #fakenews," Ray replied. That response led Kelly to apologize for tweeting about "personal business." After this, Ray received death threats "for like weeks and weeks" from Kelly's fans, she said.

Ultimately, Ray has moved on. She told Paul she was not "mad" at Kelly because they never slept together. Ray told Paul she always dates a partner for three months before sleeping with them. "Colson just never passed the test," she said of Kelly. Fox and Kelly have not commented on Ray's allegations.