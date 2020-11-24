Lori Loughlin Reportedly Has Made 'Several Friends' in Prison 3 Weeks Into Sentence

✖

Lori Loughlin is making new friends as she continues to adjust to life behind bars. The Full House alum is currently serving a two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Now three weeks into her months-long sentence, a source is revealing new details about the actress’ prison life.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source revealed that Loughlin, who was previously said to be "missing" her "comfortable life," is beginning to adjust to life behind bars. The actress is said to be "doing OK," with the source claiming that she has even "made several friends." Although Loughlin mostly "keeps to herself"” she "hangs out with a group." She also attends "church services and has been praying a lot."

Loughlin's presence in the prison facility has reportedly been a welcomed one among the inmates serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution. The actress is serving her sentence amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, something that is a "concern" for the actress who is currently "healthy," according to the source. As she serves her time, "officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate," as it "would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick."

Loughlin began her prison sentence on Oct. 30 after she pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

As part of her plea deal, Loghlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was sentenced to two months in prison Her husband, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, honest services wire and mail fraud and was sentenced to five months in prison. Their prison sentences will be followed by two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service for Loughlin and 250 hours for her husband, who reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on Nov. 19. According to Us Weekly's source, Louhhlin and Giannulli will have no direct contact with one another for several weeks. Instead, “the only communication she will have with Moss for the next month will be by updates” from their two daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20.

Due to their prison sentences, both Loughlin and her husband will still be behind bars for at least part of the holiday season. Loughlin, however, is expected to only miss a single holiday, the source noting that "Thanksgiving is going to be really hard, but she will be home for Christmas."