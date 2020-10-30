Lori Loughlin Surrenders to Serve 2-Month Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

✖

Lori Loughlin reported to federal prison on Friday to serve her two-month sentence for her role in a college admissions scandal, according to NBC News. The Full House star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California. Loughlin turned herself in early as she was ordered to report to prison on Nov. 19.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among 57 people who have been charged in the college cheating scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000. Loughlin has been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service in addition to her time in prison. Before Loughlin reported to prison, she was "mentally preparing" for her sentence, a source told PEOPLE. The source also said Loughlin "wants to go in, do her time, and get out. She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021."

When Loughlin was sentenced, she delivered a statement showing remorse for her actions. "I made an awful decision," she said. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass." She added, "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments." Loughlin is expected to serve her two full months in prison since there is no time off for good behavior for sentences less than a year in the federal system.

One of the other people who was charged in the cheating scandal was actress Felicity Huffman, who served an 11-day prison sentence last October. She completed her full sentence this week, which included a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release. When Huffman was sentenced, she wrote a statement that said she "accepted the court's decision ... without reservation." The statement went on to say that Huffman had "always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."