Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

The college admissions scandal has come to a conclusion for Lori Loughlin, as the actress was sentenced Friday to two months in prison after paying William Rick Singer $500,000 to get both of her daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses. Loughlin will also be required to pay a $150,000 fine and complete two years of supervised release. Earlier Friday, the Full House star's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the wide-reaching case nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues.

Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for taking advantage of what Singer called a "side door" into the university by presenting the girls fraudulently as recruits for the crew team. While both Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty, intending to bring their case to court, in May, the two agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Tuesday, federal prosecutors formally asked the judge to sentence Loughlin to two months in prison and Giannulli five months, each followed by two years of supervised release. Giannulli also faced a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin was recommended a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling of Massachusetts blamed Giannulli for the majority of the dealings with Singer in the detention memo released on Tuesday. "He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities," wrote Lelling.

"Loughlin took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit, eagerly enlisting Singer a second time for her younger daughter, and coaching her daughter not to 'say too much' to her high school's legitimate college counselor, lest he catch on to their fraud," he continued.

According to the US Attorney's Office, 55 defendants have been charged in connection with the college admissions scandal, and of those, 41 have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty. Of those, 28 initially pleaded not guilty. Twenty parents have been sentenced, while 13 others, including coaches, administrators, members of Singer's co-op and expert test taker Mark Riddell have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty. The other high-profile name wrapped up in the scandal was actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to the charges facing her and spent 11 days in jail back in October.