Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison to Serve His 5-Month Sentence

Mossimo Giannulli, the fashion designer and husband of Full House star Lori Loughlin, has reported to prison to start his five-month prison sentence on Thursday. Giannulli and Loughlin both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to the 2019 college admissions scandal. The couple paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport, according to prosecutors.

Giannulli, 57, is now in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc, California, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Associated Press. Loughlin, 56, started her own two-month prison sentence on Oct. 30 and is serving her time at the federal prison in Dublin, California. Before turning himself in, photos of Giannulli with a buzz cut and growing out his graying beard were published by TMZ.

Giannulli faced a long jail sentence due to his more expansive role in the fraud. US Attorney Andrew Lelling of Massachusetts wrote in the detention memo before sentencing that Giannulli "engaged more frequently" with William Rick Singer, the admissions consultant who acted as the intermediary between the parents and schools. Giannulli "personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities," Lelling wrote. In addition to the jail term, Giannulli was also sentenced to a $250000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Loughlin was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and to complete 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli were the most high-profile parents involved in the scandal. The two initially pleaded not guilty to charges, but after almost a year in court, they finally agreed to plead guilty. Another actress involved in the case, Felicity Huffman, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in prison for paying $15,000 to cheat her daughter's SAT score.

Since Loughlin started her prison sentence, sources close to her family have said it has not been easy for them. Her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli were reportedly "very distraught," a source told E! News. "It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset," the source said earlier this month. "Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go."

As for Loughlin, one source told InTouch Weekly she "misses her family and her comfortable life" and was "struggling." Loughlin is scheduled to be released on Sunday, Dec. 27. However, since prison officials can release a prisoner whose release date lands on a weekend on the last weekday before it, she could be home for Christmas Day.