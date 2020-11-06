Lori Loughlin Reportedly Missing 'Comfortable Life' While Serving Time in Prison

✖

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is reportedly not enjoying her time in prison. She is "missing" her "comfortable life" and is doing her best to keep a low profile and finish her sentence, according to sources. Loughlin surrendered to authorities on Oct. 30, far earlier than she was ordered to, to begin her two months in prison. Loughlin agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, is "struggling" in prison and "misses her family and her comfortable life," a source told InTouch Weekly Thursday. The source said Loughlin is "trying to keep her head low and just get through this ordeal." The actress can make calls and send emails, but they are "all monitored... every second feels like a lifetime in there." Loughlin is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Other sources have echoed the source who spoke to InTouch. One source told Us Weekly she is a complete "wreck," and another told the magazine the "first few days and road ahead are daunting" for Loughlin, even with the support of her family. "It's only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged," one insider told Us Weekly.

Loughlin's jail sentence has not been easy for her family either. Her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli are reported "very distraught" since Loughlin's sentence began. "It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset," a source told E! News last week. "Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go."

Loughlin will serve her full, two-month prison sentence no matter what, unless there is a coronavirus outbreak at the prison, TMZ reported. She is reportedly not eligible for the First Step Act, a prison reform law signed by President Donald Trump. The law orders the Bureau of Prisons to take off 15 months of an inmate's prison sentence so they can serve the rest of the sentence at a halfway home. This only applies to sentences of a year or longer, so Loughlin's is too short to qualify.

According to federal prosecutors, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid William Rick Singer to bribe officials at the University of Southern California so their daughters would be accepted as crew recruits, even though they never participated in the sport. At first, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty. After more than a year in court though, the couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges. Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison, and was allowed to start his sentence after Loughlin finishes hers.