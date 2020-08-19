Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Tried to Hide College Scandal From Guidance Counselor, Prosecutors Say

✖

In advance of their sentencing, which will take place on Friday, new details have emerged regarding Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's roles in the college admissions scandal. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple reportedly tried to hide their role in this scandal from their daughter's high school guidance counselor. Loughlin and Giannulli previously plead guilty in May for their involvement in this matter.

The court documents that Entertainment Tonight obtained allege that the couple and their 20-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, discussed in January of 2018, "how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme." Olivia reportedly asked her parents whether she should list the University of California as her top choice school, and prosecutors allege that Loughlin replied, "Yes... but it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle" and cautioned her daughter to not "say too much to that man." The prosecutors also claim that Giannulli said "f— him" in reference to the guidance counselor and that he called him a "nosey bastard." Two months after this discussion, Olivia was "flagged" as a recruit for the crew team at the University of Southern California. Prosecutors allege that Olivia's guidance counselor told a USC admissions official that he had "no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew and based on what I knew of her video blogging schedule [I] highly doubted she was involved in crew."

Giannulli then confronted the counselor, prosecutors went on to allege. He reportedly "aggressively asked what [the counselor] was telling USC about his daughters and why [the counselor] was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities." The prosecutors also claim that Giannulli told the counselor bluntly that his daughter was a coxswain, a crew term that refers to the individual who sits in the stern of the ship. As previously mentioned, Loughlin and Giannulli are set to be sentenced on Friday for their involvement in this scandal. They paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli into USC under the guise that they were recruits for the crew team even though neither of them participated in the sport. Loughlin later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

In July, a source told ET that waiting for her sentencing has been "painfully stressful" for Loughlin. "She is exhausted and is ready to get past this point. She's spending time with her family and trying her very best not to think about what lies ahead, because she realizes at this point it’s out of her hands," the source said. "Her focus is to spend as much quality time with her daughters as possible as she knows she might not see them for a while."