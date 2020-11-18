Lori Loughlin's Husband, Mossimo Giannulli, Sports New Beard and Buzz Cut Ahead of Prison Sentence

✖

Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is sporting a new look just a day before he's ordered to report to federal prison to begin serving his 5-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal on Nov. 19. In new photos obtained by TMZ Tuesday, the fashion designer traded his signature coiffed 'do for a buzz cut, growing out his facial hair into a graying beard while out in Beverly Hills.

Giannulli was sentenced in August to five months in prison and a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after he and Loughlin admitted to paying William Rick Singer $500,000 to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California on fraudulent terms. The actress is currently serving her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 30. She is also required to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service upon release. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loughlin's family has been unable to visit during her sentence.

Giannulli's sentence is harsher than his wife's due to his larger role in the fraud. US Attorney Andrew Lelling of Massachusetts wrote in a detention memo released ahead of the couple's sentencing. "He engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter's high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter's athletic abilities." On the other side, the Full House actress is believed to have taken a "less active role," but was "nonetheless fully complicit," enlisting Singer a second time for the couple's younger daughter and encouraging her not to "say too much" to her high school's college counselor to protect their scheme.

During Loughlin's August sentencing, she acknowledged she had made an "awful decision" to give her daughters an "unfair advantage" in their admission to USC. "In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she said at the time in court. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments." The When Calls the Heart alum added she would "go back and do things differently" if it was possible but would now "take responsibility and move forward."

Actress Felicity Huffman was also involved in the college admissions scandal but almost immediately pleaded guilty and spent 11 days in jail last fall. Released in October, the Desperate Housewives actress has not spoken publicly about the incident, aside from statements and apologies in court.