Lori Loughlin Admits It's 'Still Hard' to Grip Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's Full House co-stars continue to remember him fondly after his untimely death. PEOPLE reported that Lori Loughlin recently took part in an Instagram Live session with John Stamos, and Saget's friends John Mayer and Jeff Ross. During their discussion, Loughlin addressed how she's been doing since Saget passed away in January and noted that it's "still hard" to navigate the loss.

Loughlin explained that she's received swaths of supportive messages from those around the world in light of Saget's passing. She explained that she's not only received support from her loved ones but from total strangers, as well. The actor explained, "I think it's been very heartwarming. People I don't know coming up to me and saying, 'I'm so sorry for your loss' and people talking to me about how much Bob meant to them." She added, "He was everyone's dad, he was part of everyone's childhood... it's still hard for me to believe that Bob is gone."

Loughlin, Stamos, Mayer, and Ross sat down to chat following the release of Netflix's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on Friday. According to Ross, it was an incredibly fitting tribute to the late comedian, as it is something that he wanted to accomplish during his career. He said, "He always wanted a Netflix special. I don't think anyone's funeral has been on TV since Lady Diana died, so the fact that it's happening now for Bob is kinda bittersweet, but I think he'd be proud of it."

The proceeds from the Netflix special will go to causes that were close to Saget's heart including the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Ross mentioned that this foundation, in particular, was important to the late comedian because his sister Gay died of the disease in 1994 and said, "I hope people feel a little bit better after they watch it because I know I felt a little better." Mayer jokingly added, "He would've bragged about this for a long time."

Saget passed away in January. His cause of death was later reported to be from a brain bleed, with authorities theorizing that he hit his head while in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and went to sleep without realizing the full extent of the injury. After his cause of death was revealed, Saget's family released a statement, which read, in part, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."