John Stamos Reads His Last Text From Bob Saget in New Netflix Special for Late Actor

✖

John Stamos is continuing to remember his late Full House co-star Bob Saget. On a roster of family and friends set to pay their respects to the comic in Netflix's special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Stamos, in a new trailer released Wednesday, is seen on stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles reading the final text Saget sent him before his sudden passing.

In the trailer, Stamos tells the audience, "I wanna read my last text from Bob," before revealing that the text read, "' I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'" Stamos went on to reveal how he replied to the message, sharing, "I said, 'Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I'm first, right?' And he said, '[John] Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.'" At the joke, the c rowd can be heard erupting into laughter.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute is set to release on Netflix on Friday, June 10, five months after Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9 after performing the night before outside of Jacksonville. Just days after his passing, Saget's family and friends came together at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Saget. That gathering was filmed and turned into a Netflix special honoring Saget.

"Being respected in the stand-up comedy world was everything to Bob. And the outpouring of love and respect that he got Sunday night at the [The Comedy Store] really proved that he was at the top of his game," Stamos wrote of the January gathering at the time. "He would've been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him.... But for now, the tributes and memorials are over. And we face, head-fucking-on the harsh reality of going through life without Bob and his love and his laughter. Not going to be easy."

Along with Stamos, the special also features Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, and Jon Lovitz. Saget's daughters, Lara and Aubrey Saget, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo, also appear. Per Netflix, the special "is a celebration of Bob's life in comedy with his friends and family." Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute premieres on Friday, June 10 on Neflix.