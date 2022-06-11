John Mayer Reveals Dream Bob Saget Encounter That Left Him Weeping 'Like a Baby'

✖

Bob Saget is still alive in John Mayer's dreams. Page Six reports that during a recent Netflix special, Saget says a "young Bob" visited him one night while he was sleeping, giving him the chance to express his feelings towards the late Full House star.

"The other night, I had a dream, and I woke up crying because I saw Bob," Mayer recalled. "Oh man, it was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant that I knew and he didn't know, and I looked right at him and I said, 'You gotta know how much I love you.'"

The "Waiting on the World to Change" artist, 44, said Saget calmly responded in the dream, "'Yeah, I know, fine,'" to which he retorted," 'No, I'm telling you. You gotta know how much I love you.'" After he woke up, Mayer "of course cried like a baby." He arranged for Saget's body to be flown from Florida to California on a private plane.

According to the Grammy winner in the special, he had to return to sleep due to the following day's busy schedule but made sure to show his affection for his friend of nearly 15 years once again.

"I said out loud, 'I love you, Bob, but I got to go back to sleep,' and I heard him say, 'Go back to sleep, go back to sleep. You have to go back to sleep, you have to. You have stuff tomorrow,'" he said, emulating Saget.

"That's no different than the magic of when he was around. And I learned that," added Mayer. "It's not a jump to go from here to there. Because there is nothing different about the way we access the people we love when they're there [points up] than when they are here [on Earth]."

The tribute was filmed at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood in January, just a few weeks after Saget's untimely death at age 65. It was attended by many of the late comic's close friends, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carey, Jeff Ross, Seth Green, and former Full House co-star John Stamos.

During his speech, Stamos, 58, shared his final text messages from Saget, in which he poked fun at Mayer.

"I'm going to read my last text from Bob," he began in the Netflix special. "It said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'"According to Stamos, he replied, "Well, you have a lot of 'God-given brothers,' but I'm first, right?"

Saget had responded, "Mayer's an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You are always there, so you're number one." Mayer listened to Stamos read the messages onstage, clapping and laughing enthusiastically with the audience. The guitarist also designed a $55 sweatshirt for Saget's Scleroderma Research Foundation and retrieved the sitcom star's car from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where it was last parked.