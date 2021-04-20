Lizzo Kicks off 'Taurus Season' With Unedited NSFW Photo

✖

Lizzo got Taurus season started off right with a completely unfiltered selfie on Instagram. The NSFW photo showed the singer sitting completely nude with a mug in her hand, with her arms and legs just covering herself. She explained that she was sharing this picture on purpose to mark the beginning of a new astrological season.

"WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," the "Good as Hell" singer captioned her new photo. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie... Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted [to] show you how I do it au natural." Lizzo also confirmed that this was a part of her new partnership with Dove, and the company's "Dove Self Esteem Project." She wrote that they are "helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let's get real y'all."

Lizzo's post picked up over 1 million likes in just two hours on Tuesday morning, and more are rolling in by the minute. It sparked some spirited discussions in the comment section as well — one user joked: "They'll delete my whole account if I recreate this picture," while another wrote: "You're gorgeous girl!! Thanks for spreading this message." A third added: "Now every time I see my tummy stretch marks I'm going to smile and think, I'm matching with Lizzo."

The picture also prompted some new comments about Lizzo's highly-publicized crush on actor Chris Evans. This weekend, Lizzo posted a screenshot of her direct message conversation with Evans, which was completely one-sided. She captioned it: "Don't drink and DM." The message itself consisted of just three emojis: a puff of wind, a jumping athlete and a basketball — indicating that Lizzo was "shooting her shot" with Evans.

Lizzo noted that the video was "a joke," though it did earn her a response from Evans the following day. She posted a screenshot on Instagram where Evans wrote: "No shame in a drunk DM" with a face-blowing-a-kiss emoji, adding: "god knows I've done worse on this app lol."

With that in mind, fans joked that Lizzo's Instagram post on Tuesday was "for Chris Evans' eyes only." The singer has a long-standing love for Evans, expressed mostly in social media commentary. As far back as 2019 she publicly proposed to the actor on Twitter.

"Wow, marry me," she wrote at the time with a shrug emoji. So far, there is no indication that the couple is going to take things to the next level.