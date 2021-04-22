Chet Hanks Slides Into Lizzo's DMs After Her Chris Evans Messages

✖

Chet Hanks is making it known that if Lizzo and Chris Evans don't work out, he's available. The actor posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday after Lizzo revealed that she drunkenly DM'd Evans over the weekend. Hanks, 30, shared a screencap of Lizzo's conversation with Evans, typing over it, "[Lizzo] if it don't work out w captain America im here baby." He concluded his message with "WBS" and "BQS," which respectively stand for "white boy summer" and "big queen summer."

While it doesn't appear that Lizzo, 32, has responded to Tom Hanks' son's offer, she was more than happy to share her hilarious interaction with Evans. It all started on Saturday when she posted a TikTok video captioned, "Don't drink and DM kids.... for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke." In the video, she showed a screenshot of a message she sent to the Knives Out star that included three emojis: a puff of wind, an athlete and a basketball.

It wasn't long until Evans heard about the viral moment, and he surprised the Grammy winner by following her back on Instagram and sending a DM of his own. "No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote with a kiss emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol." He appeared to be referencing to his nude photo leak last fall when he accidentally posted a video that included a glance at his photo album — which included an explicit image.

This isn't Hanks' first rodeo publicly flirting with famous women online. Last year, Adele seemingly left him on read after he posted a flirty video dedicated to her after she shared a bikini photo on Instagram. At the time, he was rocking out to her 2011 hit "Set Fire to the Rain" inside his car, and spoke in a Jamaican patois. "Adele, Adele, Adele! After I see your picture one day, it sweet me. Man, I tell no lie, my girl, hairstyle fit ya. Big up yourself!" He then mouthed, "Hit my line" to the camera before holding up his phone to his ear.

"PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING," he captioned the post, adding 12 Jamaican flag emojis. He later deleted the post.

Hanks has made headlines this month after his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, publicly accused him of physically abusing her during their relationship. She is seeking $1 million in damages in a civil lawsuit against him. The suit comes a month after Hanks filed his own lawsuit against Parker for theft, assault, conversion and battery. In her suit, Parker shared her experiences as Hanks became a viral sensation for speaking in Jamaican patois online, changing him from a hairless sideshow to a villain in many people's eyes.