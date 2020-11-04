Lizzo Poses Half-Nude in American Flag Attire for Election Day

✖

Lizzo hasn’t been shy about sharing her political beliefs ever since breaking out onto the scene. On Election Day, she let her voice be heard by covering herself up with nothing but an American flag accompanied by a lengthy message about what she believes in.

The “Truth Hurts” singer began her caption telling everyone she doesn’t think of laws when thinking of the country, she thinks of its people, the ones, she says, who were “raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda and war.” She went into oppression and capitalism being at the roots of the country but how the next generation is refusing to follow this mindset. “Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” she wrote.

Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election and in the days leading up to Tuesday’s decision, Lizzo has remained active in voicing her displeasure over his policies and divisive nature. Lizzo, who dressed up as the viral fly that appeared on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate, said she believes in a country that “listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” A clear shot at Trump and his handling of the social unrest, Lizzo continued her message saying she hopes for the “restoration” of the country from this day forward. “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it,” Lizzo concluded her post before reminding everyone to stay in line and vote. She continued to preach the importance of voting in her Instagram stories section. Sharing a clip of her and her friends in a pool staring out into the distance with blue skies and blue water encompassing them, she wrote, "Vote Blue."

Back in 2019, the Detroit-born musician gained attention from Barack Obama after her Twitter rant about ageism, shortly after getting placed as the Obama’s “Summer Playlist 2019” which saw her song, “Juice,” quickly rise up the charts as a result. During the Democratic Convention, Lizzo continued to express her desire to vote Trump out of office, urging the party to come to an agreement quickly on its representative so that the country can “end this nightmare.” During the Billboard Music Awards in October, Lizzo, accepting an award for Top Song Sales Artist, donned a black dress that was covered in “Vote” across it as she delivered a message about refusing to bow down to voter suppression.