Lizzo Brings Back Her ‘Impeachment’ Tweet Moments After House Votes Against President Donald Trump

As you’ve likely heard, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Dec. 18 (as a result, he became the third president in history that this has happened to). After the news, many celebrities spoke out about this historic moment. Even Lizzo spoke out about the news by calling back to a previous tweet she made about the impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, Lizzo pointed out to her followers that one of her previous tweets about Trump and this whole impeachment dilemma has actually come true. In September, around the time when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democrats would be making a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, Lizzo tweeted, “IM[peach emoji]MENT,” aka impeachment.

Now, months later, Lizzo wrote, “This aged well…” in reference to her previous tweet about impeachment.

This aged well… https://t.co/TOKGcKydLD — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Lizzo followed up that tweet by asking her followers, “WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?” It’s a completely valid question, and one that is likely on many Americans’ minds at the moment.

According to CBS News, now that the House has voted on two articles of impeachment against the president (for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress), the next step in the process will come down to the Senate.

The House of Representatives will pick “House managers” to conduct the trial in the Senate, which will require them to act as prosecutors during the trial. The Senate will act as the jurors and the Supreme Court will also preside over the proceedings. After the trial, the Senate will then vote on whether or not to remove Trump from office. Two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote for Trump’s removal in order for it to happen.

Since there is currently a Republican majority in the Senate, it is not likely that Trump will be removed from office after the trial, according to CBS News.

In addition to Lizzo, several other celebrities have spoken out about this political news. Alyssa Milano, who is outspoken when it comes to various political matters, took to Twitter to comment on the issue.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful,” she wrote. “Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

“This is a terrible day in our country’s history,” Milano wrote in a follow-up tweet. “But a great defense of our democracy.”