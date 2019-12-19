Lizzo Slams Tomi Lahren’s Donald Trump Impeachment Tweet

Lizzo recently slammed conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren for a tweet she posted about Donald Trump‘s impeachment. The origins of the exchange actually go back on September, when Lizzo tweeted “Impeachment” using the peach emoji. On Wednesday, she retweeted the post, and commented, “This aged well.” At this point, Lahren retweeted Lizzo’s new comment, and added, “Well [Donald Trump] is still your president. Truth hurts,” using the title of Lizzo’s hit single against the singer. Lizzo then hit back at Lahren by writing, “The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.” She then added, “Why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it.”

Many of Lizzo’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, with one writing, “I just took a DNA test and it turns out Lizzo dunking on Tarmac is my daddy now,” while someone else wrote, “Ugh, you KNOW she was super proud of herself for ending that tweet with ‘truth hurts.’ Little does she know that’s some elementary school-level shade.”

“Imagine being as dusty as [Tomi Lahren], who was maybe relevant in like, 2015, and coming for LIZZO. I can’t. Wow. It’s unreal,” another person said.

Nooo don’t give Ann Coutler Jr. the attention it wants pic.twitter.com/L5lxotwOvG — Larry Pompa Jr. (@LarPomp) December 19, 2019

Many other Twitter users took time to defend Lahren form the pop singer, “Even my 8th graders know this doesn’t really mean anything…he’s still President til after it goes to the Senate.”

“All politicians need to learn ‘how to tell the truth’ instead of what makes them sound good at the time to be elected into office. It’s so sad to see our great nation so divided. I only hope it don’t weaken us to the point of our own destruction,” another offered.

No offense, he’s not the biggest liar in this whole thing. Look at how these politicians get paid.. most are funded by big pharma companies that charge over 800$ for a script. They’re the problem here. Not trump. — Jan Gadley (@jlynn756) December 19, 2019

“There is plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the creation and dissemination of hateful rhetoric. I blame both extremes for that. Moderates have got to return to office and control before it is to late,” another user added.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump this week, and now the impeachment article will move on to the Senate.