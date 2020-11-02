Lizzo Trolled Mike Pence With Hilarious Halloween Costume, and Social Media Lost It
Lizzo did her best to win Halloween when she stepped out with a costume making fun of the Mike Pence fly situation that unfolded during the vice presidential debate. The 32-year-old shared her outfit on Instagram and quickly won over her followers. She dressed up as a fly, fittingly wearing "Vote" buttons on her top, and then photoshopped herself sitting atop Pence's head just as the viral moment went down.
Fans flooded her comments with laughing emojis and sent plenty of positive feedback to her creative spin on her Halloween costume. She captioned the photo, "FLYYYYY AF," and later added a video for a second post which showed a clip from the debate of the camera zooming in on the fly on Pence's head which turned out to be Lizzo twerking in her outfit. She wrote "I voted for Biden" as the caption for that post. In addition to rocking the fly costume on the holiday, she also switched into a second costume during the weekend. After her stint in the fly outfit wore out, she switched over to being a cat with the skin resembling water, taking a twist on the hit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, "WAP."
Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Lizzo's fly outfit.
For those who missed out on the reference Lizzo made, her costume was inspired by the viral moment that took off when a fly landed on Pence's head during the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. In the middle of one of the segments, a fly was seen landing on Pence's head and remained there for a few minutes, enough time to create a lasting moment.
The moment quickly led to social media erupting into an uproar. It also led to Democratic nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden, capitalizing on the material.
Biden and his team ended up creating their own fly swatters to sell on Biden's official website shop. The swatters were a hit and quickly sold out after the candidate tweeted out the link.
As the fly gained attention, Twitter users were pleased to see a user create a special account for the insect. The account gained thousands of followers within minutes during the debate.
In dressing up as a fly, Lizzo's followers showed their love for her creative choice. One commenter wrote, "Lizzo is who I aspire to be when I'm older."
This isn't the first time Lizzo has gotten involved with politics. During the Democratic convention, she urged the party to decide cohesively on a candidate and "end this nightmare" and vote Trump out of office.
The election is just two days away as the votes will be counted up on Nov. 3. Early polls suggest that Biden has a slight advantage going into Tuesday but all signs point to the race being close throughout.
