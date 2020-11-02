Lizzo Trolled Mike Pence With Hilarious Halloween Costume, and Social Media Lost It

Lizzo did her best to win Halloween when she stepped out with a costume making fun of the Mike Pence fly situation that unfolded during the vice presidential debate. The 32-year-old shared her outfit on Instagram and quickly won over her followers. She dressed up as a fly, fittingly wearing "Vote" buttons on her top, and then photoshopped herself sitting atop Pence's head just as the viral moment went down.

Fans flooded her comments with laughing emojis and sent plenty of positive feedback to her creative spin on her Halloween costume. She captioned the photo, "FLYYYYY AF," and later added a video for a second post which showed a clip from the debate of the camera zooming in on the fly on Pence's head which turned out to be Lizzo twerking in her outfit. She wrote "I voted for Biden" as the caption for that post. In addition to rocking the fly costume on the holiday, she also switched into a second costume during the weekend. After her stint in the fly outfit wore out, she switched over to being a cat with the skin resembling water, taking a twist on the hit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, "WAP."

Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Lizzo's fly outfit.