Lisa Marie Presley Funeral: Public Memorial Plans Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored at Graceland, her father's former home, on Sunday, Jan. 22. A public memorial service has been planned for the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, Presley's representative told Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to announcing the public funeral plans, the representative shared the Presley family's gratitude for the support they've received in the wake of Presley's shocking death last week. "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," the representative said. The family asks that those who wish to send something do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially those focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

Presley, who was 54 at the time of her death, will be laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. Elvis's parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland, as is Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020 at age 27. Elvis's twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, is also memorialized at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. She died shortly after that. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her death that same day. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her death. She praised the movie during a red-carpet interview ahead of the awards ceremony, saying it was "truly mind-blowing." "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," she said. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Presley is survived by her daughters – actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 at 27.