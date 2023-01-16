Why Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Won't Be Made Official for a While

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death remains pending. An autopsy has been conducted on the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but results may take weeks as a key piece to determine what could have possibly triggered her cardiac arrest at age 54 remains under investigation. TMZ reports the L.A. County Coroner's Office doesn't have an official cause of death because toxicology tests are still underway. It could take weeks or months for the final results. According to the Carlson Company, toxicology testing completed on the deceased is a special application of forensic toxicology used to investigate whether drug, alcohol, and poison intoxication was a contributing factor to a death. In most cases, the quality and availability of specimens are often affected by post-mortem degradation or analysis.

Lisa Marie suffered a full cardiac arrest while at her L.A. home on Jan. 12. A housekeeper discovered her unresponsive. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who lived with her, performed CPR. Paramedics were able to get a pulse before transferring her to the hospital, where she was put into a medically induced coma and declared brain dead and placed on life support. Her mother and daughter Riley rushed to her side and signed a Do Not Resuscitate order, which eventually led to her having a second cardiac arrest and passing as a result.

Priscilla released a statement on Lisa Marie's hospitalization in the hours before she passed, saying, "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time." She later confirmed her death in an emotional statement to the media.

Just two days before Lisa Marie's death, she accompanied her mother to the 2022 Golden Globe Awards where Austin Butler took home the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the King of Rock N' Roll in Elvis. He thanked Lisa Marie and Priscilla for their support.