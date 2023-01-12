Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.

At least once, someone administered epinephrine to help Presley regain her pulse at the scene after Presley went into "full arrest," according to TMZ. Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper. Danny Keough, her ex-husband, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Keough has lived with Presley for some time. She has been promoting Elvis, the biopic about her father directed by Baz Luhrmann, for Warner Bros. On Tuesday, she attended the 80th Golden Globes with Priscilla and Butler, who won the Golden Globe for his performance. The red-carpet interview with Butler and his sister, Ashley Butler, was even interrupted by Presley. The movie was "truly mind-blowing," Presley told ET. "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," she said. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

When Butler accepted his award, he thanked Presley and Priscilla for their support. Presley was born in Memphis on Feb. 1, 1968, and was 5 years old when her parents divorced. She has three children, actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 at 27. Despite selling most of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises, Presley still owns Graceland in Memphis. In March 2021, Presley sold her previous Calabasas home for $2 million. Presley released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012). Her most successful single is "Dirty Laundry." She also recorded "duets" with her late father, "In The Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone."