Liam Payne’s Family Speaks Out After Singer’s Death

Liam Payne’s family is in mourning following the former One Direction star’s tragic death at the age of 31. In a statement to the BBC Thursday morning, the musician’s family said they are “utterly devastated” after Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the statement read. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne had been vacationing in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, whom he began dating in 2022, for the past several weeks. After arriving in the country together on Sept. 30, the couple shared numerous social media posts from their trip. Although Cassidy returned home to Florida on Oct. 14, Payne remained in Buenos Aires and checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in the upscale Palermo neighborhood.

Authorities from El Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencias (SAME) confirmed to Telemundo that police received a report on the afternoon of Oct. 16 about “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” at the hotel. According to the BBC, a second call was made shortly after from someone at the hotel regarding “a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol.” The caller said the guest “when he is conscious, he is trashing the entire room and we need you to send someone, please.” They requested that Argentinian emergency services “send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know whether his life, may be in danger.”

Payne was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. that same day after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti stated, according to La Nacion, “our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death is ongoing, PEOPLE reported. Authorities have not confirmed if drugs or alcohol were involved. Payne’s body was transported to a morgue and an autopsy will be performed.

The late singer is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl. Following the news of his passing, celebrities and fans alike have shared tributes to Payne, including One Direction guitarist Dan Richards, Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, and Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Payne’s 2017 single “Bedroom Floor.”