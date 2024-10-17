One Direction Fans in Shock Over Liam Payne’s Death at 31

One Direction fans are in shock following news of Liam Payne’s death. TMZ reported that the singer fell from his third-story hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday evening after eyewitnesses alleged he was behaving erratically in the lobby and had to be taken up to his room. The sudden news was hard to believe and still hard to believe, with many fans and celebrities alike sharing their reactions on social media.

While many fans are understandably shocked at the news, others are recalling their days as Directioners and how much Payne impacted them. Considering Payne was just at fellow 1D member Niall Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires earlier this month, it definitely feels like a nightmare. And there are plenty of fans who just want to wake up from it.

Chartdata1D on X wrote, “i’m absolutely devastated. more than devastated. liam james payne, dad of the band, outgoing, very talented, an amazing father. you mean so much to me and others. thank you for everything you’ve done for the boys, your family, and especially us fans. love you forever,” accompanied by four photos of Payne with One Direction.

Meanwhile, GALITZINEFOX looked at it from a teen point of view at the peak of One Direction’s fame saying, “i feel like most of us are so shocked over liam payne’s death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selfs could never imagine living without. like why am i actually speechless right now. it’s so weird.”

A lot of people have been pointing out that the long-awaited One Direction reunion will likely be at Payne’s funeral, as cosmiccoraline shared. In response to the post, FleurDeCats said, “We want a reunion but not this kind of reunion,” while kuroitsune said, “Instead of seeing them on stage, I’m gonna see them at a funeral instead…. My 1D heart can’t fathom this.”

Many celebrities and companies have been sharing their reactions and condolences as well. MTV shared, “We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans.” Charlie Puth shared on his Instagram Stories, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…” He also shared a video of Payne gifting him a t-shirt with the caption, “I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”