Harry Styles’ Mom Shares Moving Tribute to Liam Payne Following His Death

Harry Styles’ mom is paying tribute to Liam Payne after the former One Direction star’s sudden death on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 31.

Anne Twist took to Instagram after news about Payne’s death broke, sharing an image of a broken heart alongside the simple caption, “Just a boy…”

Twist had been a part of Payne’s life since he was a teen, as he and Styles came together with Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in 2010 to form One Direction after their time on The X-Factor U.K. The group would skyrocket to fame with hits like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Steal My Girl” before announcing in August 2015 that they had separated.

On Wednesday, Payne was pronounced dead after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, TMZ reported. The singer had been vacationing in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who shared on social media on Oct. 14 that she had flown back to Miami without her beau.

None of the other former One Direction members have issued a public statement about Payne’s passing at this time, but plenty of tributes have rolled in from others in the music world who collaborated with the late star.

Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Payne’s 2017 song “Bedroom Floor,” wrote on his Instagram Story, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone. I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.” Puth would further add a captionless photo with Payne to his Instagram grid.

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the song “Get Low,” posted on X (formerly Twitter), “RIP Liam … I can’t believe this is real … absolutely heartbreaking.”

Olly Murs, who appeared on The X-Factor a year before One Direction, posted a photo of happier days with Payne on Instagram. “This news is devastating, am lost for words. We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together,” he wrote. “Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard.”

Referencing Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud artist Cheryl, Murs continued ” I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam.”