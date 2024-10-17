Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Videos Show Singer in Good Spirits Before Fatal Hotel Balcony Fall

One Direction singer Liam Payne’s social media account may give insight into his last moments before his tragic death. Payne reportedly died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 16. , per TMZ. He was 31. He became an international superstar after joining the boy band in 2010 amid his competition on The X Factor, helmed by Simon Cowell. The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after bandmate, Zayn Malik, 31, quit. Payne leaves behind a son, Bear. Despite reportedly falling from his hotel balcony, a cause of death has not been officially released.

The singer’s last photo on social media, posted to his Snapchat account, showed him in jeans, a T-shirt and baseball hat sitting in a chair chilling while looking off in the distance, seemingly referencing a moment from the movie Forrest Gump. “Halloween costume idea: forest gump,” he wrote in a caption over the photo.

He’d been active on social media the entire time. He uploaded shirtless photos of himself, some of which were alongside girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who also posted a photo with a caption that read:: “Lovely day in Argentina.” In the since-deleted clip, Payne and Cassidy revealed they planned to spend the day riding horses and playing polo. In another video, he noted they were “enjoying” their vacation time and shared a clip of the two of them being silling, captioning the post: “Quality time 🥰.”He recently attended his fellow One Directioner Niall Horan’s concert in the country. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk,” he said at the time.

The singer’s last moments are up for debate, but according to someone at the hotel he was staying at, he was acting “erratic” on the day he died. He reportedly smashed his laptop on the front desk of his Buenos Aires hotel and had to be carried to his hotel room.