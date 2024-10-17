Liam Payne Was ‘Aggressive’ and Erratic Before Fatal Hotel Fall, Reports Say

Former One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, reportedly displayed irregular behavior in the hours leading up to his tragic death at a Buenos Aires hotel. According to TMZ, witnesses at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel reported that Payne was behaving erratically in the lobby earlier on Wednesday.

He was allegedly seen smashing his laptop and had to be physically escorted back to his room. The situation escalated when hotel staff contacted emergency services around 5 p.m. local time, reporting an “aggressive” male on the premises.

Shortly after this distress call, tragedy struck. Payne fell from his third-floor room balcony, resulting in fatal injuries. While the exact circumstances of the fall remain under investigation, authorities are probing whether it was intentional or accidental, the outlet reports.

La Nacion, an Argentine news outlet, provided additional details from local authorities. Alberto Crescenti, head of SAME (Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencia), stated in a televised interview, “At 17:04, through 911, the integrated public security system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the Casa Sur hotel management. At 17:11, a SAME team arrived and confirmed the man’s death.”

Crescenti elaborated on the severity of Payne’s injuries, noting that he had fallen approximately 13 to 14 meters, resulting in “very serious injuries.” He added, “Unfortunately, he had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation.” While awaiting the results of the autopsy, Crescenti noted that based on the team’s observations, Payne appeared to have suffered “a fracture at the base of the skull, a very serious injury.”

The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, led by prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea and secretary María Florencia Lavaggi. The City Police are also involved in the ongoing inquiry, per La Nacion.

Payne’s untimely death comes after a turbulent period in his personal and professional life. Earlier in the week, reports surfaced about Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry, alleging that he had left her after requesting she get an abortion, according to TMZ. Her legal team had reportedly been attempting to serve him with a cease-and-desist letter to prevent further contact.

The singer had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse in the past. In a June 2021 interview, Payne revealed his battle with alcohol and prescription drug addictions during his time with One Direction, admitting to experiencing “severe” suicidal thoughts.

Payne’s journey in the music industry began at the age of 16 when he joined One Direction following his appearance on The X Factor in 2010. The band quickly rose to global fame before disbanding in 2015. Payne was known as one of the group’s primary songwriters.

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, Payne faced health challenges from birth. His parents, Geoff and Karen Payne had previously shared in interviews that one of Liam’s kidneys was not functioning properly, leading to extended hospital stays in his early years, according to La Nacion. In August 2024, Payne canceled his South American tour, including a Sept. 9 show in Argentina, due to a serious kidney infection.

Reflecting on his struggles in a 2021 interview with The Diary of a CEO, Payne spoke about reaching his lowest points. “I spoke to [music] managers who lost people and I definitely put a lot of pressure on some people. I was a different person, I don’t like to talk about it. I think, at times, it’s as difficult for you as it is for your team. Because none of us knew how we got there. So, what’s the next move?” he had shared.

In the same interview, Payne emphasized the importance of support systems: “There is always someone who helps you get through. I was very fortunate to have those people who helped me through my moments. Having a support system is very important.”

He also expressed uncertainty about his rock bottom, saying, “I’m very good at hiding it. I don’t even know if I’ve hit rock bottom yet. But it feels like I can make that choice now: choose my last moment as the one where I hit rock bottom or I can make a new one.”