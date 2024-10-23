Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Their Plan to Marry Before His Death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy just opened up about his death and the plans he left behind. The influencer made a post on Instagram on Wednesday – one week to day after Payne passed. In her tribute, she revealed that she and Payne were planning to get married “within a year.”

Cassidy’s post featured 10 photos of herself and Payne together, as well as a note addressing the singer himself. She wrote: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

This revelation got a big response from commenters, many of whom said it made Payne’s death all the more heartbreaking. Payne passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cassidy was with him just days before, as their planned five-day trip had extended to two weeks before she finally flew home alone. Investigators have now revealed that Payne was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his fall.

The dramatic circumstances of Payne’s death have led some fans to speculate about his relationship with Cassidy, but her post made it clear that she was grieving Payne. She wrote: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone—millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are incredibly loved.”

“You are — because I can’t say were — my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did,” Cassidy went on. “Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things. Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go,” she concluded.

Fans, friends, family and colleagues are all still trying to make sense of Payne’s sudden passing, and that clearly includes Cassidy. The singer had a lot going on in his career and his personal life, including the loss of his record label and publicity representation, impending legal action by an ex and a relapse in his sobriety. Like Cassidy, fans online are focusing on honoring Payne rather than speculating.