One Direction’s Liam Payne Faced Major Career Setback Just Days Before His Death

Liam Payne was reportedly dropped by his record label, Universal Music, just days before his death. The One Direction alum passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16 when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer had a lot going on in his personal and professional life at the time, and The Daily Mail just revealed this crushing blow from his label as well.

One Direction was signed to Sony while they were together, but after the band broke up in 2016, Payne was a free agent. He signed with Capitol Records, which is owned by Universal, and was there for the rest of his life. Payne released one solo album after the breakup, and he had another one in the works. The news that he had been dropped by the label adds another complication to the story of his death.

The official Universal Music Group Instagram account posted a tribute to Payne last week, saying: “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.” Capitol Records re-posted the statement, though after a recent corporate shuffle, Payne was reportedly signed to Universal directly, not Capitol.

One anonymous source shared what they knew about Payne’s relationship with the record label. They said: “Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it]. Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.” Payne’s public relations team also resigned earlier this month, while his ex-fiancé Maya Henry was preparing legal action against him for alleged harassment.

“It is like all of Liam’s music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him,” one insider said. “It must have absolutely devastated him.”

Payne was very open in the last year or so about his experience with substance abuse, announcing in 2023 that he had sought treatment for alcoholism and gotten sober. However, the wreckage of Payne’s hotel room showed signs that he had been drinking and possibly abusing drugs as well – both prescriptions and illicit substances.

Investigators are still gathering all the information they can about Payne’s passing so they can put together a clear picture, and for some grieving fans, that will help them get closure. Others are focusing on Payne’s accomplishments and the joy he brought to them during his life. Memorials continue to surface all over social media.