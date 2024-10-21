Liam Payne Reportedly Had Multiple Drugs in His System at the Time of His Death

Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death at age 31 on Oct. 16, according to toxicology report results obtained by ABC News.

Five days after the One Direction alum fell from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the outlet’s source revealed that a partial autopsy detected “pink cocaine” – which is typically a mixture of numerous drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in Payne’s system. An improvised aluminum pipe was also reportedly found in the musician’s hotel room.

Complete autopsy findings have yet to be released publicly, but a preliminary report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office found that Payne died of “multiple traumas” and “internal and external bleeding” congruous with a fall from the height of his hotel balcony.

On the day of Payne’s death, a hotel employee called 911 to request police assistance for a guest who was “high on drugs” and “trashing” their room. The employee said during the call that the guest “may be in danger,” according to the BBC. Reuters subsequently reported that police found alcohol, drugs and broken items in Payne’s hotel room following his death. The “Strip That Down” artist had been open about his substance use issues in the past, previously marking 100 days of sobriety last year.

In a statement released the day after his passing, Payne’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his death. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the family’s message read. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Liam’s sister, Nicola Payne, took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 21, with a statement of her own. “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue,” she wrote. “I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”

She added later in the tribute, “Unfortunately this cruel world is always [too] quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you.”