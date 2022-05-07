Kylie Jenner Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss

✖

Kylie Jenner is opening up about life after welcoming her second child. In late April, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share details about her pregnancy, per TMZ. She told her fans that she gained 60 lbs. during her second pregnancy and, now, around three months after giving birth, she is down 40 lbs.

Jenner told her fans that with her second pregnancy, she gained 60 lbs. But, she's already making an effort to get back to her pre-baby weight. She explained that thanks to an exercise routine with walking and pilates, she has lost 40 lbs. The reality star noted that she's "just trying to be healthy and patient" amid her weight loss journey.

Jenner may have kept things mum when it came to her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi, but she's been much more forthcoming this time around. After giving birth to her son, whom she shares with partner Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that postpartum has been a bit more difficult to navigate. She wrote, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard, This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy," Jenner continued. "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me." Even though Jenner has been pretty open when it comes to her second pregnancy, there's one major detail that she hasn't shared about her little one — his name. While she previously announced that her baby boy's name was Wolf Webster, she later told her fans this was no longer the case.

In late March, she told her Instagram followers that their son's name was not Wolf, telling them that they decided that it "just really didn't feel like it was him." Weeks later, Jenner spoke to Entertainment Tonight and offered an update on how she and Scott are deciding their son's name. She said, "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."