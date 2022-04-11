Kylie Jenner Gives Update on Naming Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

✖

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to share an update on their baby boy's name. After originally announcing that their little one's name was Wolf, they shared that they had decided against the name. While attending the premiere for The Kardashians, Jenner spoke to Entertainment Tonight and offered an update on where she and Scott stand regarding their son's name.

According to Jenner, she and Scott haven't settled on a name just yet. She explained that they want to be "sure" this time around that they like the moniker that they choose. Jenner told the outlet, "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

In addition to sharing this update, the reality star shared some insight into why she decided to name her son Wolf in the first place. She said, "Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloe suggested." Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, then joked, "Don't do this to me." Jenner stressed that she "liked the name," adding, "There's nothing against Wolf, it just wasn't him."

Jenner surprised fans in late March when she announced via her Instagram Story that her son's name was no longer Wolf. She explained that their reasoning behind the change was that they simply "just really didn't feel like it was him." Jenner continued to write that she wanted to share the update because she was "seeing Wolf everywhere." Ever since she shared this unexpected news, fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear what Scott and Jenner have decided to name their newborn son.

The couple welcomed their son on Feb. 2, which happens to be a day after their daughter Stormi's birthday. While Jenner has not shared her son's new name, she has been very forthcoming about how she's navigating postpartum life. She told her followers on Instagram, "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter." The 24-year-old continued to write that she's learning to be kinder to her body especially as she recently gave birth to a "whole human, a beautiful healthy boy." Jenner ended her message by sharing some words to her fellow new moms, writing, "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back.' Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"