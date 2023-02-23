Kylie Jenner Opens up About Suffering From Postpartum Depression

Kylie Jenner is speaking candidly about her experiences with postpartum depression. The mother-of-two, 25, opened up about the highs and lows of her motherhood journey as she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy's March issue, sharing her advice to moms on how to survive the darker postpartum moments if they're going through a similar time in their lives.

"I have experienced [postpartum despression] twice," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told the outlet. "The first time was very difficult, but the second was more manageable." Asked to share her thoughts for other moms struggling, Jenner answered, "I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest." She continued, "Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true."

"The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you," Jenner continued. "My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well." Jenner also opened up about the most wonderful moments of parenting she's experienced, which for the reality personality included "finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms." The Kardashians star continued, "It's such a unique and special situation, and it's all about building with these little beings that you're learning about."

Jenner, who shares 1-year-old son Aire and 5-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, also shared some rare details about their personalities, admitting she was "surprised" at their strong personalities so early on in life. "They already know what they want, they are so determined," she said, calling her little ones "so tender and at the same time so strong." When it comes to raising her kids, Jenner said she tries to "offer them different choices," explaining that she's interested in "imparting to them an education in how to take control and accept responsibility for their choices."