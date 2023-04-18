Kylie Jenner Reveals Big Misconception About Her Face

Kylie Jenner claims there is a big misconception about her face and the reason behind her decision to get lip filler at a young age. In a new interview with HommmeGirls, Jenner, 25, denied that she was an insecure person. She "always" felt like the most confident person in every room.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't," Jenner told the outlet. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

The Kylie Cosmetics found admitted that she was insecure about her lips though. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it," she said. "But I always thought I was cute."

Jenner hopes that confidence passes on to her daughter, Stormi Webster, 5, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. "She's perfect the way she is," Jenner said when asked if she had beauty advice for Stomi. "Be confident, always be confident in yourself."

Jenner and Scott are also parents to son Aire Webster, who was born in February 2022. Becoming a mother changed Jenner's approach to beauty significantly, she told HommeGirls. "It's made me love myself more," Jenner said. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

While there are longstanding rumors that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have partaken in plastic surgery, they rarely address it. Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian did confirm she used Botox in a 2022 interview with Allure but insisted that was all.

"No filler. Never filled either one, ever," Kardashian told Allure at the time. "No. I've never had eyelash extensions. I've never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips." Kardashian said she had "a little bit of Botox."

In that same interview, Kardashian responded to critics who accuse her and her sisters of promoting an impossible, unrealistic beauty standard. "If I'm doing it, it's attainable," The Kardashians star said. "There are so many different beauty standards – whether it's Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs." She went on to add that her mentality "was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be... It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."