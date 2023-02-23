Kylie Jenner Reveals Which Sister She Has the Least in Common With

Kylie Jenner is keeping it real when it comes to her connection with her sisters. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, spoke candidly in Vanity Fair Italia's March cover story when asked which of her sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, or Kendall Jenner – she has the least in common with at this point in her life.

"Kendall," Kylie told the outlet. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us." When it comes to the sister she's been feeling the closest to, Kylie said it "changes over time" but is currently big sister Kim. "Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something," she shared. "We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Each of Kylie's sisters has given her a valuable lesson throughout the years. "Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive," The Kardashians star explained. "Kendall-the importance of friendship and unconditional love, Kourtney-the value of health and the need to not be superficial, Kim-strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."

Mother Kris Jenner is just as important to the Life of Kylie alum. "My mother is the strongest woman I know," Kylie said. "From an early age she instilled in us the idea that we could do something great. I don't know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment. As long as I was living at home with her, she was my mom." She added, "When I left home, she became my best friend. As far as business is concerned, my mother is my bulldog and my protector. I respect her so much."

Now, looking back on growing up in the spotlight as a mother to two children – 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire – Kylie says she's always had her family to lean on. "Fame came early in my life, in a way I can say it came naturally because I can't define a real before or after – it has always been that way," she said. "And I can't make comparisons with my family either, because my family was not only there, with me, my family is also what keeps me grounded, firmly anchored in the reality of things. Of all things."