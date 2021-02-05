Kristin Cavallari Slams Reports She Trolled 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Over Alex Rodriguez Rumors

✖

The drama involving Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy continues. After Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April, the former NFL player was linked to LeCroy. After Cavallari and Cutler posted a joint Instagram post claiming that "the world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that," LeCroy decided to get messy and leaked screenshots of text messages allegedly from Cutler.

Cutler said that he "didn’t appreciate" her publicizing their relationship, to which she replied that she had "done nothing but respect you and your privacy." Cutler disagreed. "Didn’t seem like that was the case," he wrote. "Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other moving forward. At the very least."

"You reached out to me," LeCroy hit back. "Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [illegible] with me." LeCroy claimed that she only responded after being called a "liar" and posted a photo of herself with Cutler with the caption "Too bad it didn’t work out."

LeCroy has recently been linked to Alexander Rodriguez, asserting that he was with her while he was still with Jennifer Lopez. LeCroy has denied the allegations, but the rumor mill is running all the same. Cavallari's best friend Justin Anderson posted a video on Instagram of himself working out with Cavallari to the tune of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud." Many were quick to see this as Cavallari throwing some shade at LeCroy and making her Team JLo status known. The timing and the song choice are suspicious to say the least.

However, Cavallari posted on her Instagram Story denying any pot stirring with the video. "So a friend posts a year old video of us working out and now I’m being accused of throwing SHADE?" she wrote. "F— off tabloids. I’m so sick of your lies and bulls— click bait. Can everyone stop trying to drag me into this drama mess please? It has nothing to do with me and I want NO part of it. (peace sign emoji)" It is clear that this drama is far from over, no matter how many passive aggressive Instagram Stories are posted.