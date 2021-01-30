'Southern Charm': John Pringle Shades Madison Lecroy, Kathryn Dennis Sparks Backlash at Reunion

✖

The cast of Southern Charm has been causing drama and throwing shade at one another lately. At the reunion episode, Kathryn Dennis had a meltdown after being confronted over allegations of racist behavior and discrimination. Back in 2020, Dennis used a monkey emoji in an email to Black activist Mika Gadsden while defending a Charleston business for organizing a Trump parade. "I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," Dennis tweeted after she was confronted. "Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'if ands or buts' that excuse me. I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better."

Dennis clashed with costar Leva Bonaparte over racial insensitivity and sowing discord among the cast. Between that and Dennis being confronted over allegedly starting rumors about former costar Cameran Eubanks. Dennis was the first castmember to talk to the press about Eubanks' husband's alleged affair. Eubanks denied the allegations and quit the show, but the damage had been done.

Fans watching the reunion show were quick to point out that perhaps Dennis' days on Southern Charm should be numbered. "Well Kathryn f----d up. What do you expect? She needs to be held accountable, and having a black BF 'conveniently' and pretending to be pregnant isn’t it," one wrote. "It's time to fire Kathryn Dennis @Andy She is racist, ignorant, and uneducated!!!" wrote another. "I hope Kathryn Dennis gets fired. If they got rid of Stassi &, Kristen, then she must go," wrote one fan, calling on Bravo to step in. She ain't sorry about monkey emoji & all. There can be no tolerance for racism. I'm still waiting on Kim Zolciak's firing. It would mean a lot if Bravo really makes a stance. Mean it."

Kathryn Dennis isn't the only Southern Charm cast member causing trouble behind the scenes. John Pringle recently called out costar Madison LeCroy after she used him to make her on-again-off-again boyfriend Austin Kroll jealous. "I just don’t necessarily subscribe to the fact that Madison is interested in me at all,” Pringle quipped to Entertainment Tonight. “I think I was a bit of a pawn and I think she is a master player of relationship chess."

"She knows what she’s doing,” Pringle continued. “You know, what strings she’s pulling to get a reaction out of him, and it usually works. Like, they’re usually the reaction she wants and I’m a victim of that in relationships, too — or I do it. You know, I’ve seen it before, I’ve been a part of it. Now that I’m at least kind of on the outside looking in, and I’m not like this — honestly, I was a jerk. We can all say it. I was a jerk. I didn’t know he was, like, in love with her. I thought it was just kind of a toxic relationship." It's safe to say that the next season of Southern Charm is going to be as dramatic as ever.