Madison LeCroy is bringing receipts amid her drama with Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari. The Southern Charm star leaked what she claimed was a text conversation with Cutler, whom she has been rumored to have been seeing, after the former Laguna Beach star and her estranged husband called out "users" in a unified Instagram post. "It looks to me like I’m gonna have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that, but …" LeCroy said Sunday on an Instagram Story.

She proceeded to share a number of texts between her and a person she claims is Cutler, in which she tells him to "ask" before booking a flight to come see her, and he explains he simply wanted to "hang out" with her. In more recent texts, Cutler appears to be referencing a recent Instagram Live in which LeCroy spoke about their relationship, which he "didn’t appreciate."

While LeCroy claimed she had "done nothing but respect you and your privacy," the former NFL player replied, "Didn’t seem like that was the case. Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other moving forward. At the very least." The Bravo star responded that she was "disgusted" at what she was hearing.

"You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I," she wrote. "I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [illegible] with me." She insisted that she kept quiet until she was called a "liar," then posting a photo of herself and Cutler with the caption, "Too bad it didn’t work out."

After LeCroy's Live in which she discussed Cavallari partying last month with ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and fellow Southern Charm star Craig Conover, The Hills alum shared a photo Friday posing with her arms crossed alongside her ex. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that," she wrote in the caption, with Cutler sharing an identical post and caption. Cavallari and Cutler announced in April they were filing for divorce, but planned to co-parent sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.