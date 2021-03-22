Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote Amid Baby Rumors With Tristan Thompson

✖

In the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed some shocking information about her pregnancy struggles. Not only did Kardashian nearly miscarry "in the beginning" of her pregnancy with now 2-year-old True, but doctors also made a startling discovery when Kardashian began IVF treatment in order to have a second child with now reconciled partner Tristan Thompson. In the episode, the 36-year-old revealed to her sister Kim that while doctors were able to retrieve 12 viable eggs during her second retrieval process, they discovered that Khloé had a heart abnormality that would make any future pregnancy "high-risk" with "an 80 percent chance" of miscarriage.

"This is all really kind of shocking to me," Khloé admitted to Kim. "All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s all really hard for me to digest." In the midst of her fertility woes, Khloé posted a cryptic message to her Instagram stories. With a picture of an old couple holding hands, she shared the message "Soulmates always win."

Khloé previously opened up about her struggles with getting pregnant on the podcast Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, explaining that she and Thompson plan on having more children, but that their timeline had been delayed due to the pandemic. "If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," Kardashian explained. "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "