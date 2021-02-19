Kim Kardashian Hints That Khloe Kardashian Is 'Too Embarrassed' to Admit She Took Tristan Thompson Back

✖

Kim Kardashian is giving some serious insight into sister Khloé Kardashian's reticence to go public when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Khloé and the father of her 2-year-old daughter True have had some serious ups and downs over the years, with two cheating scandals less than a year apart back in 2018 causing the KUWTK to split from the NBA player twice.

The two appear to have reunited in quarantine and have all but confirmed their romance is back on, which Kim revealed in a preview to the final season of the E! reality show was the result of Khloé's fear of the public opinion of their relationship. Asking Thompson how things have been going, the athlete responds, "Some days are good, and some days she gets a little frustrated about what's going on in the media."

"I don't even think to her anymore that it's about getting over the past and the things that you guys have been through," Kim shares in response. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7." Thompson agrees that Khloé has a "suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts," which Kim thinks is so odd based on her sister's "doesn't give a f—" attitude.

Thompson continues that he has been trying to get Khloé to "live for herself," ignore the opinion of the public and "do whatever the fuck makes [her] happy," but doesn't think she necessarily has taken his words to heart, especially when it comes to giving their relationship a true third chance. Kim advises Thompson to be honest with her sister with his feelings before things spiral out of control.

"Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her," Kim advises him. "You should just tell her that you don't wanna rush her process, but if you were to explain to her that you don't want to be this kept secret because she's so embarrassed. ...Tell her that makes you sad, and that makes you feel a way."

The final season of KUWTK is also reportedly going to include the relationship drama between Kim and her husband, Kanye West, who are allegedly heading towards divorce after a fraught year. Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its final season Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!.