Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Wearing Another One of Scott Disick's Shirts

Lately, rumors have been swirling about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's potentially rekindled relationship. While nothing has been confirmed about the former partners' relationship status, fans can't help but point out that another one of Kardashian's outfit choices appears to involve one of Disick's shirts. Apparently, her choice of attire is reason enough for some to believe that the former couple has reunited.

On Instagram, Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos that, naturally, featured her wearing an incredibly chic outfit. In the post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white ensemble, matching white knee-high boots, and adorned the look with a yellow flannel top. Of course, most of the attention was on the flannel piece that she wore, with many writing in the comments that it appeared to be one of Disick's shirts. As PerezHilton.com reported, the Flip it Like Disick star even played along with the rumors, as he commented on Kardashian's photo with, "Cute shirt."

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has been seen wearing what appears to be one of her ex-boyfriend's shirts. On June 14, the reality star posted a photo of herself holding a baby goat while on a trip to a farm. While some focused on the adorable animal that she was holding, others noted her choice of attire in the photo, as she donned a large flannel shirt that many believe belongs to Disick. According to The Sun, Disick was indeed spotted wearing that very same shirt during a date with his former girlfriend Sofia Richie in 2017.

Apparently, it isn't entirely surprising to see that Kardashian may be wearing some of her former partner's clothing items, as the pair have been spending time together with their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — following Disick's stint in rehab and his split from Richie. In late May, weeks after he reportedly sought help for "past trauma" at a rehab center in Colorado, it was announced that Disick and Richie had split after nearly three years of dating. The news of the couple's split came less than a week after Us Weekly reported that they were on a break following his time in rehab, with a source explaining at the time, "Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself."