Kourtney Kardashian's Outfit Choice Sparks Scott Disick Reconciliation Rumors

Are Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick back together? Fans are certainly speculating! After Kardashian posted a photo of herself holding a baby lamb in Disick's flannel shirt, onlookers can't help but think they may be back together following his split with Sofia Richie.

View this post on Instagram mornin’ 🍼 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

The shirt the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star is wearing is the same one Disick wore in 2017 while on a date with Richie according to fan accounts via The Sun. Not only that, but they're both vacationing with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and other family members at Kim and Kanye's Wyoming Ranch to celebrate North West's 7th birthday. It's been reported that the two are spending a lot of time together amid his recent breakup.

Kardashian and Disick share three children together: Mason; Penelope and Reign. The two broke up in 2015 following a nearly decade long relationship. Last year, during an episode of Flip It Like Disick, he opened up to Kardashian about how insecure he use to feel when they were dating. "I feel like years ago when I was younger and stuff, I don't know that I've been motivated to do all these things for the kids and build houses for them," he confessed. "I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I'm not cool or young anymore. But I'll be honest, I would have never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff." He added that he never thought he would be a dad at such an early age, but he feels he's the "cool dad" now and enjoys the blessing of having three children.

Kardashian and Disick may not be the only exes potentially getting back together. Her younger sister Khloé Kardashian may be getting closer to ex Tristan Thompson again following his two cheating scandals. According to a source who spoke with InTouch Weekly, Kardashian "really believes" that the NBA player has "changed." The two "have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now," adding how Khloé has been concerned with going public due to the backlash she might receive. "Khloé was really worried about going public through because of the backlash it would create and she didn't want to hear everyone's opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything." Since the nationwide lockdown, the two have been quarantining together, which has some fans convinced they're already back together.