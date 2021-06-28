Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Fans While Sitting on Travis Barker's Lap in Latest Steamy Photos

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to be very publicly loved up, packing on the PDA in a recent Instagram post. In the new photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen straddling the Blink-152 drummer in a slinky black mini dress and flashing diamond fangs. Barker approved of the shots, dropped three skull emojis in the comments section. Kardashian also dropped solo shots with the caption "who is she," to which Barker replied "My vampire."

Barker and Kardashian's families have also been growing closer, clearly, and the two have taken their kids on joint vacations. The KUWTK star is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares Alabama,15, and with son Landon, 17, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Barker family will reportedly be joining the Kardashian crew on the small screen in the upcoming Hulu project proceeding the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There haven't been many details about the show released, but Barker and his kids will be a part of it, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly

Barker and his ex-wife previously had their own reality TV show with Meet the Barkers, which followed their tumultuous four-year marriage until their 2008 split. Moakler has been a vocal critic of Barker's relationship with Kourtney, telling Us Weekly in May that the reality personality is "putting a wedge" in her relationship with her kids. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she said. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."

While Moakler might not be on board with the relationship, Barker's kids are. When Kardashian shared some steamy snaps last week, Barker's daughter, Alabama, was quick to show her approval of her dad's girlfriend, commenting, "My favorite couple," alongside a heart. The Poosh founder and musician have been all about the PDA since going Instagram official in February, sharing steamy photos and even tattooing Kardashian's name on Barker's chest.