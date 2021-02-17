Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Just Went Official

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just made their relationship Instagram official. On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself holding Barker's hand. In turn, the Blink-182 drummer commented on the post with a black heart emoji and shared the post on his own Instagram Story.

Kardashian kept things simple and sweet with her latest Instagram post. She posted a photo of her manicured-hand holding Barker's tattoo-covered hand. The 41-year-old let the photo speak for itself, as she did not include a caption to go along with the image. While she did not tag Barker in the post, he did comment on it with a heart emoji. He also re-posted the image on his own Instagram Story, but he also did not include a caption to go along with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Not only did Kardashian post this photo, but she also referenced her relationship with Barker in her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. Both Kardashian and Barker reportedly posted photos of a fireplace on their Instagram Stories on Sunday, Valentine's Day. The musician's photo also included what may have been a Valentine's Day gift to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as she appeared to sport a diamond anklet. Kardashian shared a cute poem to her Instagram Story that included a reference to Barker's music skills, as she wrote, "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."

PEOPLE previously reported that the two were an item in January. But, Kardashian's post on Tuesday was the first time she referenced her relationship with the drummer. According to the publication, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for quite a while. A source also told the outlet that Barker has been crushing on the reality star "for a long time." They added, "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet." A second source told also PEOPLE in January that Barker has been interested in Kardashian for a while prior to them making things official. The insider shared, "Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney. He has been pursuing her for a while."