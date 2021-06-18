Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker in Extreme New PDA Photos

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands off of one another! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two steamy new pics with the Blink-182 drummer on Instagram Thursday. In the photos, Barker hoists up his girlfriend for a studio makeout session, and the two look totally wrapped up in each other despite having their picture taken. Kardashian kept her outfit simple for the time in the studio, wearing jean cutoff shorts and a white tank top, while Barker kept it shirtless in black jeans.

Kardashian captioned the shots simply with heart and fire emojis, and Barker added a flame of his own alongside his comment: "My baby," he wrote. Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, was quick to show her approval of her dad's girlfriend, commenting, "My favorite couple," alongside a heart. The Poosh founder and musician have been all about the PDA since going Instagram official in February, sharing steamy photos and even tattooing Kardashian's name on Barker's chest.

Barker and Kardashian's families have also been growing closer, clearly, and the two have taken their kids on joint vacations. The KUWTK star is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares Alabama and with son Landon, 17, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Barker family will reportedly be joining the Kardashian crew on the small screen in the upcoming Hulu project proceeding the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

There haven't been many details about the show released, but Barker and his kids will be a part of it, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday. Barker and his ex-wife Moakler previously starred in their own reality TV show Meet the Barkers, which followed their tumultuous four-year marriage until they announced in 2008 they had decided to split. Moakler hasn't exactly been supportive of Barker's relationship with Kourtney, telling Us Weekly in May that the reality personality is "putting a wedge" in her relationship with her kids with their luxe treatment. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," she said. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother."