Travis Barker's Ex Dramatically Targets Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is once again criticizing his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. In a new interview with TMZ, the former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny accused her ex of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, his current girlfriend's sister, that ultimately ended their marriage in 2008. Barker and Kardashian have denied the affair, but Moakler continues to claim to blame the Kardashian family for "destroying my family."

"My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," Moakler quipped to the photog. After claiming once again that she does not care about Travis and Kourtney's relationship, Moakler is asked what she would say to Kim and Kourtney if she could. Her answer? "Thanks for destroying my family twice."

Moakler recently criticized Barker's relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, claiming that he was "recycling" romantic gestures from their marriage with his new girlfriend. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured Us Weekly. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

"What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over," Moakler said. "I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance." Moakler also claimed that the moves that Barker had done for Kardashian's birthday were very similar to stunts that he had pulled for her in the past. "Then, like, having the banner flyover, which is documented in our TV show, Meet the Barkers," she said. "I just said that I thought it was kind of weird."

Moakler did object to Barker's decision to get a tattoo in Kardashian's honor, especially considering he got his tattoo for her covered up. "I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and crossbones over my name and post it," Moakler claimed. "But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?"

"I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them," Moakler concluded. "Like I’m in a relationship with Matthew [Rondeau] and we’re doing our own thing. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process."